Nexans joins RE100

In line with the Paris agreements (COP21), which set a limit of 1.5°C warming by 2030, Nexans has unveiled its roadmap towards carbon neutrality. As part of this plan, the Group is aiming for an average annual reduction of 4.2% in its greenhouse gas emissions (in particular on scopes 1 and 21) and plans, among other things, to use renewable energy through local production or the purchase of decarbonated energy for all sites, and that 100% of R&D projects will be dedicated to energy transition and energy efficiency.

“Our ambition is to contribute to the energy transition by being a player in the sustainable electrification of the world," says Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans. "More than a strategic axis, renewable energy is part of our purpose: "Electrify the future". Joining the RE100 demonstrates Nexans’ commitment to bring a sustainable future for all.”

“I am delighted to welcome Nexans to RE100. By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2030, Nexans is joining a growing number of companies committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow,” says Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, the Climate Group.

On December, 8th, Nexans has been recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP. To learn more, click here .

