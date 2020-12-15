 

Effnet has launched its latest release of Effnet ROHC portfolio and 3GPP defined Ethernet Header Compression, EHC

Luleå, 2020-12-15 -- Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks today announced that it has launched its latest release of the Effnet ROHC portfolio on reaching a significant milestone in its continuous work on performance optimization.

This latest release has been proven on a wide variety of platforms including ARM Cortex-M series suitable for IoT devices, Cortex-A series suitable for smartphone as well as base-station type of products and x86 processors for high user/bandwidth capacity network systems. The Effnet ROHC portfolio scales very well across these platforms and applications due to its optimized memory and CPU requirement. It is a highly portable implementation without any platform (processor or operating system) dependencies which makes it suitable for use in a variety of products using any type of processor and operating system.

Effnet is now offering the 3GPP standards-based Ethernet Header Compression (EHC) together with its Effnet ROHC portfolio. 3GPP has introduced Ethernet Header Compression in its 5G NR Release 16 standards targeted for time sensitive networking (TSN) typically used in industrial applications. With this addition to our header compression portfolio, we are able to serve the needs of our customers in mobile/cellular communications as well as industrial communications using 3GPP technologies.

For more information about the latest release of Effnet ROHC portfolio and our latest product in header compression portfolio, 3GPP standards based Ethernet Header Compression, please contact us at info@effnet.com.


 

About Effnet AB

Effnet AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB (publ). Effnet develops its own software products for efficient networking and licenses them to companies all over the world. The Effnet 4G/5G protocol stack is licensed to chipset and product vendors for use in mobile terminals including cellular IoT devices, phones, dongles and access points, base-stations (from small cell to C-RAN), test systems, integrated Wi-Fi and cellular access points and vehicle-to-everything communication devices. Effnet is a world leader in the area of IP Header Compression and its IP header compression products are licensed to chipset and product vendors for use in fixed, mobile and satellite networks. For more information about Effnet and more information about its products and services for 4G/5G protocol stack and IP header compression, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen AB (publ)

Effnetplattformen AB (publ), reg.no. 559085-5721, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFP and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformen.se.


