Mindtree Accelerates Cloud Business Through Global Microsoft Azure Experience Center and New Skills Academy
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology
services company, today announced the launch of a dedicated Microsoft
go-to-market business unit centered on building new solutions based on Microsoft
platforms and technologies, as well as developing the next generation of talent
across the Mindtree organization globally. The Microsoft go-to-market business
unit is a component of Mindtree's multi-tiered initiative to support the
continued demand of cloud services and solutions. Mindtree will also expand its
Global Azure Experience Center in Redmond, WA and will leverage its Microsoft
Excellence Academy to ensure all technical professionals are proficient and
certified on Microsoft Azure technologies.
"As long-standing partners, our mutual goal is to bring together our
complementary strengths to deliver specialized capabilities, industry solutions
and services that will help our customers get maximum value out of their
investment in Microsoft technologies," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive
Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "Today's announcement broadens
Mindtree's reach and expertise within Microsoft's business which continues to
grow at scale and underscores the unwavering commitment that Mindtree has made
to drive strategic work for common enterprise clients."
Through Microsoft's partner-led sales model, Mindtree delivers best-in-class,
Azure-based solutions to drive clients' digital transformation initiatives and
help them thrive in a cloud-first world. Mindtree's team of experts have
accumulated a vast base of knowledge and skills in Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365,
Power Platform, Azure, and related capabilities.
"By enhancing the focus on a dedicated Microsoft business unit, Mindtree is
taking a critically important step forward in our collaboration and making
further investments in the Microsoft ecosystem," said Gavriella Schuster,
Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "As a result,
enterprise customers will further benefit from the innovative products and
services tailored to their digital and cloud transformation initiatives, as well
as Mindtree's world-class talent around the globe to develop and apply industry
specific solutions to solve customers' business challenges."
Accelerating Mindtree's go-to-market strategy in collaboration with Microsoft
will rely on three growth pillars. First, enhancing Mindtree's Microsoft
go-to-market business unit headquartered in Redmond, where Mindtree Minds will
continue to support enterprise clients with their digital transformation
journeys. Second, a 135,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Global Azure
Experience Center, housing a highly skilled talent pool, will help deliver
best-in-class cloud solutions that enterprise clients require. Third, a global,
Microsoft Excellence Academy will provide every Mindtree Mind technical
professional training and certification on Azure technologies.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered
owners.
Contact:
, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree
+91 9741000266
Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4791100
OTS: Mindtree
