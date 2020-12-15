Mindtree Accelerates Cloud Business Through Global Microsoft Azure Experience Center and New Skills Academy

Through Microsoft's partner-led sales model, Mindtree delivers best-in-class,Azure-based solutions to drive clients' digital transformation initiatives andhelp them thrive in a cloud-first world. Mindtree's team of experts haveaccumulated a vast base of knowledge and skills in Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365,Power Platform, Azure, and related capabilities."By enhancing the focus on a dedicated Microsoft business unit, Mindtree istaking a critically important step forward in our collaboration and makingfurther investments in the Microsoft ecosystem," said Gavriella Schuster,Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "As a result,enterprise customers will further benefit from the innovative products andservices tailored to their digital and cloud transformation initiatives, as wellas Mindtree's world-class talent around the globe to develop and apply industryspecific solutions to solve customers' business challenges."Accelerating Mindtree's go-to-market strategy in collaboration with Microsoftwill rely on three growth pillars. First, enhancing Mindtree's Microsoftgo-to-market business unit headquartered in Redmond, where Mindtree Minds willcontinue to support enterprise clients with their digital transformationjourneys. Second, a 135,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Global AzureExperience Center, housing a highly skilled talent pool, will help deliverbest-in-class cloud solutions that enterprise clients require. Third, a global,Microsoft Excellence Academy will provide every Mindtree Mind technicalprofessional training and certification on Azure technologies.About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage."Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtreeapplies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to breakdown silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to marketfaster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emergingtechnologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur businessinnovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we'reconsistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day byour winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative anddedicated "Mindtree Minds."To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registeredowners.Contact:, contact:INDIATanuja SinghMindtree+91 9741000266Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4791100OTS: Mindtree