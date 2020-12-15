Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

Expansion of sustainability activities

Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

Haselünne, December 15, 2020 - After the large number of sustainability projects already implemented at the Berentzen Group over recent years, the Executive Board of the corporate group today presented an extensive sustainability strategy that is intended to reach forward into 2025. With the newly passed objectives and measures in the People, Planet and Products areas of activity, the Berentzen Group is systematising, specifying and expanding its commitment to sustainability.

"With numerous sustainability activities over recent years, we have already shown that we are getting something moving - at a social, ecological and also economic level. The successes we have achieved in this respect are an incentive to set ourselves ambitious and strategic sustainability objectives for the next few years and to define and implement specific measures to achieve these goals," says Ralf Brühöfner, the member of the Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Executive Board responsible, among other things, for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"0 - 100 - 100 are the easy-to-understand target figures in the three areas of activity we have defined, People - Planet - Products, by means of which we are systematically advancing our sustainability activities," explains Laura Schnober, Berentzen Group's CSR Manager.

For the Berentzen Group, 0 - Zero accidents and improved health means continuing to place the focus on workforce health - one of the most essential aspects of the new strategy. Not only preventive work aimed at avoiding work-related accidents and the occurrence of occupational illnesses but also the promotion of employee health and workforce well-being are at the foreground of our activities in this context. For example, the topic of mobile working was introduced in spring already for all members of staff with suitable workplaces. Further measures are to be implemented by 2023 and continued thereafter with ongoing refinements.