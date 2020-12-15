 

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 10:28  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

15.12.2020 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release No. 28/2020

Expansion of sustainability activities
Ambitious sustainability strategy presented

Haselünne, December 15, 2020 - After the large number of sustainability projects already implemented at the Berentzen Group over recent years, the Executive Board of the corporate group today presented an extensive sustainability strategy that is intended to reach forward into 2025. With the newly passed objectives and measures in the People, Planet and Products areas of activity, the Berentzen Group is systematising, specifying and expanding its commitment to sustainability.

"With numerous sustainability activities over recent years, we have already shown that we are getting something moving - at a social, ecological and also economic level. The successes we have achieved in this respect are an incentive to set ourselves ambitious and strategic sustainability objectives for the next few years and to define and implement specific measures to achieve these goals," says Ralf Brühöfner, the member of the Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft Executive Board responsible, among other things, for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"0 - 100 - 100 are the easy-to-understand target figures in the three areas of activity we have defined, People - Planet - Products, by means of which we are systematically advancing our sustainability activities," explains Laura Schnober, Berentzen Group's CSR Manager.

For the Berentzen Group, 0 - Zero accidents and improved health means continuing to place the focus on workforce health - one of the most essential aspects of the new strategy. Not only preventive work aimed at avoiding work-related accidents and the occurrence of occupational illnesses but also the promotion of employee health and workforce well-being are at the foreground of our activities in this context. For example, the topic of mobile working was introduced in spring already for all members of staff with suitable workplaces. Further measures are to be implemented by 2023 and continued thereafter with ongoing refinements.

Seite 1 von 3
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Berentzen Stammaktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Sustainability Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Expansion of sustainability activities - Ambitious sustainability strategy presented 15.12.2020 / 10:28 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
DGAP-News: Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: AUSBLICK IMMOBILIENMARKT DEUTSCHLAND
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data provides outlook for 2021 and announces capital increase
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG gibt Ausblick für 2021 und stärkt Kapitalbasis
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Ausweitung der Nachhaltigkeitsaktivitäten - Ambitionierte Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vorgestellt (deutsch)
10:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Ausweitung der Nachhaltigkeitsaktivitäten - Ambitionierte Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vorgestellt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
1.967
Berentzen Stammaktie
23.02.20
14
B. trifft B.