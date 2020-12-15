 

Military Aerospace & Defence Lifecycle Management Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military aerospace and defense lifecycle management market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software solutions from the defense equipment manufacturers and suppliers is expected to drive the market growth. PLM software solutions help the defense equipment manufacturers and suppliers in every facet of the process, right from the initial concept to development and testing processes, and efficient manufacturing.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Military aerospace & defense companies are aggressively adopting the digital twin technology to improve the product design, process design, and maintenance approaches
  • 3D printing is allowing defense equipment companies to enhance the manufacturing performance and reduce the associated cost as compared to the conventional methods that typically involve several stages, tools, and treatments to attain the desired result.
  • Blockchain technology is being used by military aerospace & defense companies to record events, scheduled maintenance checks, and monitor the operating conditions of the assets.
  • Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) in maintenance applications is expected to replace the conventional pen-and-paper checklist with a voice-based system for providing step-by-step instructions on the field view, thereby enhancing the capabilities of the workforce.

Read 83 page research report with ToC on "Military Aerospace & Defense Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Service Lifecycle Management (SLM)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-aerospace-defense-lifecycle-management-market

Manufacturers of military aerospace and defense (A&D) equipment often have to deal with several complex components. PLM software solutions can potentially enable all these manufacturers with the capabilities that can be implemented with complex systems and facilities and help them in reducing energy consumption. The product lifecycle management software solutions can also aid in carrying out the maintenance processes efficiently and driving down the associated costs.

