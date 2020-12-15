Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today announced its Velabit lidar sensor was named the winner of the 2020 Innovation Award by Silicon Valley Robotics. The Velabit, Velodyne’s smallest sensor, brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. It is a cornerstone solution in Velodyne’s mission to transform lives by advancing safe mobility and smart autonomy through access to the company’s innovative lidar technologies.

Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit sensor brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception for autonomous solutions. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

“Having Velabit selected for the Innovation Award by Silicon Valley Robotics demonstrates the continuing strong industry recognition of Velodyne’s inventive track record,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne is honored to have the Velabit named as a groundbreaking product for mobile robotic applications. With its combination of performance, size and price position, the Velabit is a breakthrough sensor for powering autonomous mobile robots in a wide array of industries worldwide.”

The Velabit addresses the cost, safety and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering strong sensor performance. This solid-state lidar sensor is highly configurable for specialized use cases and can be embedded almost anywhere within robots, vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and infrastructure. Leveraging Velodyne’s innovative design technology and manufacturing partners, the Velabit is designed to be easy to manufacture at mass production levels.

Velodyne also provides the recently introduced Velarray M1600 for mobile robotic applications. The solid state lidar sensor enables touchless mobile and last-mile delivery robots to operate autonomously and safely, without human intervention. The Velarray M1600 provides autonomous robots with outstanding near-field perception up to 30 meters and a broad 32-degree vertical field of view, allowing them to traverse unstructured and changing environments.

Silicon Valley Robotics is the largest cluster of robotics and AI technology innovation and investment in the world. Its Innovation Award recognizes an outstanding early stage technology or product developed recently that will create an impact in the robotics industry.

About Velodyne Lidar

