 

AirConsole arrives on Amazon Fire TV

ZURICH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- $159 billion is projected to be generated from the gaming industry in 2020, with cloud gaming on a major rise, according to a Finbold report. AirConsole, a leader in casual gaming, rolled out on all Amazon Fire TV devices worldwide, in December 2020. 

 

AirConsole - Play games together on Amazon Fire TV

 

The cloud-based video game console will create a different kind of social experience on Fire TV, as users can enjoy games by simply connecting their smartphones as gamepads to their TV. No additional hardware is required. All top AirConsole games will be available on Fire TV by Christmas 2020, including The Neighborhood, Burnin' Rubber 5 Air, GoKartGo! Air! and FriendsQuiz. 

AirConsole offers an innovative form of entertainment with local multiplayer games catered to the entire household, without the need for classic game controllers. With user-friendliness at its core, AirConsole strives to provide seamless accessibility for all users. In addition to Amazon Fire TV, the AirConsole experience is already available on the web, Android TV and a selection of TV operator partners. 

"We are very excited to bring AirConsole to Fire TV customers. It is a tremendous step towards making our gaming service available in every living room," says Anthony Cliquot, Chief Operating Officer, also responsible for the Strategic Partnership Development at AirConsole.

About AirConsole 

AirConsole is a Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenges of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 8 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386062/AirConsole.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134569/Air_Console_Logo.jpg

 

AirConsole Logo

 

