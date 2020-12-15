 

DGAP-Adhoc Aumann AG: Aumann decides to adjust capacity due to weak demand in the automotive industry

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 11:35  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aumann AG: Aumann decides to adjust capacity due to weak demand in the automotive industry

15-Dec-2020 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 15 December 2020

With the agreement of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today has decided on further measures to optimize the company's cost structure and production depth as well as to adjust capacities to the significantly weaker demand in the automotive industry. For Aumann's German production sites in Beelen, Espelkamp and Limbach-Oberfrohna the decision was made to reduce the overall headcount by around 200. All three sites are affected to a similar extent. For Beelen and Espelkamp, negotiations with the workers' council will be started in due course. In addition to the personnel measures already undertaken in the current financial year, including the closure of the Hennigsdorf site, this results in a reduction to around 750 employees during the course of the 2021 financial year. Through these extended measures, Aumann sees itself flexibly positioned for the current market environment as well as for a recovery in demand.

Provisions of presumably €8.5 million will have to be formed in connection with the reduction in headcount, which will burden the 2020 financial year results. Adjusted for this year's one-of charges, which are especially related to the closure of the Hennigsdorf site and the further steps that were decided today, management continues to expect a slightly positive EBITDA margin for the current financial year.


Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
www.aumann.com

The Executive Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
 

For further information, please contact

Investor Relations
André Schütz
+49 2586 888 7807
ir@aumann.com

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155250

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155250  15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155250&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAumann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Aumann AG: Aumann decides to adjust capacity due to weak demand in the automotive industry DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aumann AG: Aumann decides to adjust capacity due to weak demand in the automotive industry 15-Dec-2020 / 11:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: AUSBLICK IMMOBILIENMARKT DEUTSCHLAND
DGAP-News: Loop Industries Announces Independent Review Confirming Effectiveness of Patented Technology
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data provides outlook for 2021 and announces capital increase
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann beschließt Kapazitätsanpassung aufgrund schwacher Nachfrage in der Automobilindustrie (deutsch)
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann beschließt Kapazitätsanpassung aufgrund schwacher Nachfrage in der Automobilindustrie

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
840
AUMANN womöglich die heißeste IPO der e-Mobilität
10.02.20
56
BERENBERG belässt Aumann auf 'Hold'