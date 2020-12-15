Worldline - Disclosure of trading in own shares

Bezons, December 11, 2020 – Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Worldline SA declares the following transactions in its own shares carried out on October 22, 2020.

Aggregated information

Name of

the issuer Issuer

identity

Code Trading

day ISIN Number of

shares

purchased Weighted average daily acquisition price of shares Market Worldline SA 549300CJMQNCA0U4TS33 22/10/2020 FR0011981968 400 62.92 XPAR

Detailed information

Name of

the issuer Issuer

identity

Code Name of the financial intermediary Financial intermediary identity Code Day/Hour of the transaction (CET) ISIN Price per

unit Currency Quantity bought Identity code of

the Market

Reference Number of the transaction Purpose Worldline SA 549300CJMQNCA0U4TS33 Société Générale O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/10/2020 - 16H18 FR0011981968 69.92 EUR 12 XPAR 2501667539069 Employee shareholding Worldline SA 549300CJMQNCA0U4TS33 Société Générale O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/10/2020 - 16H18 FR0011981968 69.92 EUR 117 XPAR 2501667539069 Employee shareholding Worldline SA 549300CJMQNCA0U4TS33 Société Générale O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/10/2020 - 16H18 FR0011981968 69.92 EUR 118 XPAR 2501667539069 Employee shareholding Worldline SA 549300CJMQNCA0U4TS33 Société Générale O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/10/2020 - 16H18 FR0011981968 69.92 EUR 153 XPAR 2501667539069 Employee shareholding

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@ingenico.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate sense of purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. We make them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.

Attachment