GSMA Announces MWC Shanghai Is Back For 2021

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - MWC Shanghai 2021 runs from 23 to 25 February

exploring how technology and connectivity can lead the global recovery



The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as

a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking

place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of

the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC

Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert

insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and

discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.



"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA

Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a

platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward.

Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort,

and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in

February."







society thrive. It's MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the place

to get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019,

MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from

companies across the world.



This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, with

a virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will be

able to access live conference and partner content online.



The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact . The

programme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transform

our lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionaries

sparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.



Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs in

technology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitors

include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson, H3C, Huawei,

Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumer

services will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme and

vivo.



For further details on exhibiting at or attending MWC Shanghai 2021, please

visit https://www.mwcshanghai.com/



About GSMA



The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more

than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,

including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and

internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The

GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona (h

ttps://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcbarcelon

a.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C7

2a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079099280&sdata=0hhiOpwOIy4Q%

2BMUWJ%2BB0XQEiUX8SWoOV5uU7kQyGfRM%3D&reserved=0) , Africa

(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/) , Los Angeles (https://eur03.safelinks.prot

ection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwclosangeles.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cld

ewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac82762

16699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079104268&sdata=W1hCG0o%2Fc1yITRIum50ig6Vx8T8f4uJcYqS%2

FsUKJnhc%3D&reserved=0) and Shanghai (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook

.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcshanghai.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%

7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C

637310088079109259&sdata=c94qy8AOnRZjGgG7UxxEnPlOKEUWT9%2BWqBTZC%2BC2RfQ%3D&rese

rved=0) , as well as the Thrive Series (https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional

conferences.



For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at

http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.



Media Contacts:

GSMA Press Office

pressoffice@gsma.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/4791296

OTS: GSMA





The GSMA unlocks the full power of connectivity so that people, industry andsociety thrive. It's MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the placeto get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019,MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees fromcompanies across the world.This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, witha virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will beable to access live conference and partner content online.The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact . Theprogramme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transformour lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionariessparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs intechnology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitorsinclude China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson, H3C, Huawei,Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumerservices will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme andvivo.For further details on exhibiting at or attending MWC Shanghai 2021, pleasevisit https://www.mwcshanghai.com/About GSMAThe GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting morethan 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers andinternet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. TheGSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcbarcelona.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079099280&sdata=0hhiOpwOIy4Q%2BMUWJ%2BB0XQEiUX8SWoOV5uU7kQyGfRM%3D&reserved=0) , Africa(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/) , Los Angeles (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwclosangeles.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079104268&sdata=W1hCG0o%2Fc1yITRIum50ig6Vx8T8f4uJcYqS%2FsUKJnhc%3D&reserved=0) and Shanghai (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcshanghai.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079109259&sdata=c94qy8AOnRZjGgG7UxxEnPlOKEUWT9%2BWqBTZC%2BC2RfQ%3D&reserved=0) , as well as the Thrive Series (https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regionalconferences.For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website athttp://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.Media Contacts:GSMA Press Officepressoffice@gsma.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/4791296OTS: GSMA