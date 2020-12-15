 

GSMA Announces MWC Shanghai Is Back For 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.12.2020, 12:15  |  37   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - MWC Shanghai 2021 runs from 23 to 25 February
exploring how technology and connectivity can lead the global recovery

The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as
a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking
place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of
the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC
Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert
insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and
discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.

"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA
Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a
platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward.
Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort,
and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in
February."

The GSMA unlocks the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and
society thrive. It's MWC series has earned a world-class reputation as the place
to get business done by providing unrivalled networking opportunities. In 2019,
MWC Shanghai included more than 500 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees from
companies across the world.

This year, MWC Shanghai will welcome international attendees and audiences, with
a virtual platform to accompany the physical event. Online attendees will be
able to access live conference and partner content online.

The theme for the MWC series of events in 2021 is Connected Impact . The
programme will showcase how the entire digital ecosystem continues to transform
our lives and significantly support global recovery with technology visionaries
sparking conversation and imagination through keynotes and panel discussions.

Attendees to MWC Shanghai 2021 will experience the latest breakthroughs in
technology including 5G, AI, IoT, smart home and more. Returning exhibitors
include China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, CICT, Ericsson, H3C, Huawei,
Nokia Shanghai Bell and ZTE. A host of new 5G-enabled devices and consumer
services will be showcased by, Huawei Device, Nreal, Oppo, Qualcomm, Realme and
vivo.

For further details on exhibiting at or attending MWC Shanghai 2021, please
visit https://www.mwcshanghai.com/

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more
than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,
including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and
internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The
GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona (h
ttps://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcbarcelon
a.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C7
2a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079099280&sdata=0hhiOpwOIy4Q%
2BMUWJ%2BB0XQEiUX8SWoOV5uU7kQyGfRM%3D&reserved=0) , Africa
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/) , Los Angeles (https://eur03.safelinks.prot
ection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwclosangeles.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cld
ewar%40gsma.com%7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac82762
16699%7C0%7C0%7C637310088079104268&sdata=W1hCG0o%2Fc1yITRIum50ig6Vx8T8f4uJcYqS%2
FsUKJnhc%3D&reserved=0) and Shanghai (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook
.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mwcshanghai.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cldewar%40gsma.com%
7C95ee0fe63ec2486b325308d82e260288%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C
637310088079109259&sdata=c94qy8AOnRZjGgG7UxxEnPlOKEUWT9%2BWqBTZC%2BC2RfQ%3D&rese
rved=0) , as well as the Thrive Series (https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional
conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at
http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

Media Contacts:
GSMA Press Office
pressoffice@gsma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72603/4791296
OTS: GSMA


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GSMA Announces MWC Shanghai Is Back For 2021 MWC Shanghai 2021 runs from 23 to 25 February exploring how technology and connectivity can lead the global recovery The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Kfz-Werkstätten bleiben geöffnet, der Autohandel muss schließen
Sven Thieme: Die 5 Zukunfts-Trends für Ihre Finanzen
Verjährung im VW-Dieselskandal: Diese Rechte haben betroffene Verbraucher dennoch
Agri Terra Update: Weitere 150.000 Orangenbäume in Paraguay gepflanzt (1) 
Durchschnittlicher Besteuerungsanteil der Renten stieg 2019 auf 62,1% / Übergang von ...
Intelligentes Eigenheim: Diesen Unternehmen vertrauen die Deutschen / Studie untersucht, welche Firmen die beste Performance ...
The Smoking Gun of Chemical Recycling / Studie entlarvt ChemCycling-Märchen der Plastiklobby
Competent Investment empfiehlt Sachwerte in der Krise
Titel
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Neue Lösung FORCAM FORCE EDGE jetzt verfügbar im SAP® App Center (FOTO)
Neue Kooperation mit der Deutschen Rentenversicherung
Reisemobile mit Fiat-Ducato-Motor sprengen Abgasgrenzwerte / Dr. Stoll & Sauer hat Modelle von ...
Kfz-Werkstätten bleiben geöffnet, der Autohandel muss schließen
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Hartz-IV-Erhöhung 2021 reicht nicht aus, um Rekordstrompreise auszugleichen (FOTO)
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Aktuelle Entwicklung: Corona-Virus Update 15. Dezember 2020
12:30 Uhr
KfW-Kreditmarktausblick: Deutliche Abkühlung beim Kreditneugeschäft
12:30 Uhr
Schottland meldet Rekordzahl von Drogentoten - mehr als jedes EU-Land
12:30 Uhr
MediciNova Added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
12:30 Uhr
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance  
12:30 Uhr
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
12:30 Uhr
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
12:30 Uhr
Adidas - Die Hoffnung auf neue Hochs steigt
12:29 Uhr
Deutsche Anleihen steigen leicht
12:28 Uhr
Ölpreise legen leicht zu - IEA pessimistischer für Ölmarkt