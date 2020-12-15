GSMA Announces MWC Shanghai Is Back For 2021
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - MWC Shanghai 2021 runs from 23 to 25 February
exploring how technology and connectivity can lead the global recovery
The GSMA has announced initial details of MWC Shanghai, making a grand return as
a physical experience for 2021. Scheduled for 23 to 25 February 2021 and taking
place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), it will be one of
the largest and most anticipated events of its kind in recent months. MWC
Shanghai 2021 offers an opportunity for delegates and visitors to hear expert
insights and future trends, witness the latest technology and innovation, and
discuss the issues that will affect the future of the mobile industry.
"MWC21 Shanghai is far more than just an event," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA
Ltd. "It's a celebration of the power of intelligent connectivity and provides a
platform for people to come together and push the industry and society forward.
Bringing the MWC series of events back for 2021 has taken a superhuman effort,
and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem back to Shanghai in
February."
