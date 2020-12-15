Belden to Host 2020 Investor Day Webcast and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance Today

Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henk Derksen, SVP – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a detailed update on the Company’s strategy for creating shareholder value. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will host its 2020 Investor Day webcast today at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

During the presentation, the Company will reaffirm its current guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenues to be $460 - $485 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects revenues to be $1.824 - $1.849 billion.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS to be $0.13 - $0.28. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects GAAP EPS of $0.99 - $1.14.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EPS to be $0.63 - $0.78. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects adjusted EPS of $2.47 - $2.62.

Webcast

The listen-only webcast will begin at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed at https://investor.belden.com/.

Audience members wanting to ask questions can do so by dialing 800-437-2398 and entering confirmation code 6013116.

Following the event, a replay of today's meeting, including the slides, will be accessible at https://investor.belden.com/.