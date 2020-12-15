 

Belden to Host 2020 Investor Day Webcast and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will host its 2020 Investor Day webcast today at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henk Derksen, SVP – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a detailed update on the Company’s strategy for creating shareholder value. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

During the presentation, the Company will reaffirm its current guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenues to be $460 - $485 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects revenues to be $1.824 - $1.849 billion.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS to be $0.13 - $0.28. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects GAAP EPS of $0.99 - $1.14.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EPS to be $0.63 - $0.78. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects adjusted EPS of $2.47 - $2.62.

Webcast

The listen-only webcast will begin at 10:00 am EST and can be accessed at https://investor.belden.com/.

Audience members wanting to ask questions can do so by dialing 800-437-2398 and entering confirmation code 6013116.

Following the event, a replay of today's meeting, including the slides, will be accessible at https://investor.belden.com/.

 

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31, 2020

 

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$0.99 - $1.14

 

$0.13 - $0.28

Amortization of intangible assets

 

Seite 1 von 3
Belden Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belden to Host 2020 Investor Day Webcast and Reaffirm Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance Today Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will host its 2020 Investor Day webcast today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henk Derksen, SVP – Finance and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Belden to Hold Virtual Investor Day on December 15
24.11.20
Belden Responds to Data Incident, Notifies Impacted Current and Former Employees, Business Partners
19.11.20
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends