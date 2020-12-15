Gokhale Method Receives FCC Approval for New WattUp-enabled PostureTracker Wearable Device

Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and Gokhale Method , a wellness company, announced that the Gokhale PostureTracker , a wearable medical sensor to alleviate back pain, has received FCC approval. Today’s announcement of FCC regulatory certification brings the PostureTracker one step closer to general availability of the sensor system, planned for the first quarter of 2021.

“The FCC’s approval for our new PostureTracker solution comes at an important milestone for the Gokhale Method as we strive to provide industry-leading wellness solutions,” said Esther Gokhale, founder at the Gokhale Method. “Our product is powered by Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology and empowers our users with next-generation tech that’s clean, safe and effective. We are excited to be one step closer to production and shipment of our solution.”

Gokhale Method’s latest version of the PostureTracker, supports various innovative features, including:

Simultaneous charging for each sensor when placed on the included charging pad

Improved components that allow a wider range of measurements

Waterproof sensor design

Smaller form factor and increased comfort for users

Broader range of posture training exercises possible

“The FCC’s certification of the Gokhale PostureTracker solution represents the first of expected additional health product announcements coming to market powered by WattUp charging technology,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “The medical sensor market, which requires clean, safe, wire-free power solutions, is ideally suited to the inherent advantages of our WattUp RF-based wireless power technology.”

About the Gokhale Method

The Gokhale Method was founded by Esther Gokhale in Palo Alto, Calif. The practice uses healthy posture and movement to help people restore structural integrity and regain a pain-free life. Its unique full-body and multi-pronged approach address the root cause of most muscle and joint pain to reduce and/or eliminate back pain, neck pain and other muscle or joint pain, prevent muscle injury, increase energy, stamina and flexibility, reduce stress, and improve appearance. The Gokhale Method is the best-ranked intervention for lower back pain on the crowdsourcing platform www.healthoutcome.org and is guaranteed to help change habits through simultaneous visual, kinesthetic and intellectual learning for results that can last a lifetime. For more information, please visit GokhaleMethod.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog.