Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting.

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF RESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S

In accordance with Article 9.8 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S (the "Company") which will take place on 6 January 2021 at 11.00 a.m. at Holbergsgade 14, 2. tv., DK-1057, Copenhagen K, Denmark.

Shareholders in the Company are invited to participate.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting:

1) Adoption of the annual report

2) Appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

3) Election of members of the Board of Directors

4) Approval of the Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report

5) Approval of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2020/2021

6) Appointment of auditor

7) Any other business

COMPLETE PROPOSALS

Re. item 1

The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report be adopted.

Re. item 2

The Board of Directors proposes that the profit as recorded in the annual report as adopted by the general meeting should be distributed in accordance with the annual report.

Re. item 3

The Board of Directors proposes that Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov, Ketil Poul Petersen and Anne Buchardt be re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Mr Søren Andersen has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since August 2018. Mr Andersen is the managing director of S.A Consulting ApS, FPension A/S, AndWas A/S, AndWas III ApS and appointed actuary of ISP Pensions. Mr Andersen currently holds the position as chairman of the Board of Directors of AndWas III Aps.