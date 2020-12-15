 

Electromedical’s Annual Cyber Sale of Flagship Pain Relief Electrotherapy Device Set to Drive Year-End Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

- Company routinely enjoys end-of-year bump in sales

- Early indications suggest solid demand for highly effective pain relief device

- Current cyber special offering $300 discount runs through December 23rd

- With $4.2 million in inventory, Electromedical setting stage for major sales ahead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, is pleased to announce that its annual product special offer is generating solid demand and interest, which is typical of this holiday season cyber campaign. The current cyber sale includes a $300 discount off of the flagship WellnessPro+ price and continues through December 23, 2020.

Electromedical Technologies has roughly $4.2 million of the product in inventory and management plans to sell most of its units during this campaign and through future sales events. These initiatives are ahead of the prospective launch of the WellnessPlus POD, which is currently under development. The WellnessPlus POD is positioned as a new, professional grade device for retail customers that is smaller, has more features, and is less expensive than existing commercial models.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, commented, “Every year we launch our Cyber Monday promo, we enjoy a spike in sales. Demand and interest remain solid thus far this holiday season, aided by a meaningful $300 device discount. With over 10,000 products sold over the years, we are pleased to have helped our customers with relief from their chronic pain through electrotherapy and look forward to providing comfort and relief to many more ahead. We plan to engage in various campaigns to sell most of our remaining products as we develop our new WellnessPlus POD and prepare for its prospective launch late next year.”

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

Seite 1 von 3
Electromedical Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electromedical’s Annual Cyber Sale of Flagship Pain Relief Electrotherapy Device Set to Drive Year-End Revenue - Company routinely enjoys end-of-year bump in sales - Early indications suggest solid demand for highly effective pain relief device - Current cyber special offering $300 discount runs through December 23rd - With $4.2 million in inventory, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
New Electromedical Technologies Strategic Partner to Aid in Driving Awareness and Sales
19.11.20
Electromedical Technologies Produces $4.2 Million in Device Inventory to Meet Demand