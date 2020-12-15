Electromedical’s Annual Cyber Sale of Flagship Pain Relief Electrotherapy Device Set to Drive Year-End Revenue

- With $4.2 million in inventory, Electromedical setting stage for major sales ahead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, is pleased to announce that its annual product special offer is generating solid demand and interest, which is typical of this holiday season cyber campaign. The current cyber sale includes a $300 discount off of the flagship WellnessPro+ price and continues through December 23, 2020.

Electromedical Technologies has roughly $4.2 million of the product in inventory and management plans to sell most of its units during this campaign and through future sales events. These initiatives are ahead of the prospective launch of the WellnessPlus POD, which is currently under development. The WellnessPlus POD is positioned as a new, professional grade device for retail customers that is smaller, has more features, and is less expensive than existing commercial models.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, commented, “Every year we launch our Cyber Monday promo, we enjoy a spike in sales. Demand and interest remain solid thus far this holiday season, aided by a meaningful $300 device discount. With over 10,000 products sold over the years, we are pleased to have helped our customers with relief from their chronic pain through electrotherapy and look forward to providing comfort and relief to many more ahead. We plan to engage in various campaigns to sell most of our remaining products as we develop our new WellnessPlus POD and prepare for its prospective launch late next year.”

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.