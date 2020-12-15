Chart Industries Acquires 15% Ownership of HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation and Signs Strategic Commercial Hydrogen MOU

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including hydrogen, today announced the completion of an investment in HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (“HTEC”) in the amount of CAD $20 million for 15.6% of its capital stock on a fully-diluted basis.

HTEC designs, builds, and operates hydrogen fuel supply solutions to support the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. It has significant hydrogen development experience in the Canadian market, with signed contracts for numerous projects across the country. With HTEC’s existing retail fueling station networks, heavy-duty fueling station experience and electrolysis opportunities in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta, this investment achieves both criteria for our strategic inorganic investments in clean energy, specialty markets and repair and service: