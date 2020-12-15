 

Construction contract in Latvia (NATO base in Ādaži)

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for construction works at NATO base in Ādaži, Latvia.
  
The works include the design and construction of one building and several infrastructure facilities.
  
The value of the contract is approximately EUR 6.1 million. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in June 2022.
  
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
  
Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.
  
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
  

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.  




