GBT Tokenize Post Completing Prototype for qTerm Further Research - Advanced Oxygen & Heart Rate Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”), started research for advanced oxygen and heart rate systems for its qTerm medical device. The current qTerm oximeter is an optical based sensor system that measures the heart rate and oxygen levels, utilizing an electronic processor and a set of small light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The system uses light sources (LEDs) and a light detector to measure the variation in blood volume in tissues. The variation in the blood volume is used to determine the heart rate and the oxygen levels are measured based on blood cells color. Human blood appears red because of a protein called hemoglobin which contains a red-colored compound for carrying oxygen through the bloodstream.

With a touch of a finger, beams of light measure the amount of oxygen in your blood by analyzing the color and movement of blood cells. Dark red blood cells indicate a lack of oxygen, while bright red blood cells indicate higher oxygen level. For example, if 96% of the blood cells are bright red, while 4% are dark red, then the Sp02 (Oxygen) level would be 96%. When a finger is placed on the qTerm device, a light source emits intense light. A light detector detects the light that passed through the finger, measuring how much was absorbed. A computer program performs an accurate calculation to produce numerical results. One of the main advantages of pulse and oxygen oximetry is the fact that it is a painless and noninvasive method. Oxygen saturation is an important measure to indicate proper functionality of our lungs. As we breath, our lungs pass oxygen into tiny blood vessels called capillaries. The capillaries transport oxygen-rich blood to our organs. The heart pumps the blood through arteries to the rest of the body to maintain constant supply of oxygen. In case of improper lung functionality, blood oxygen saturation declines, potentially putting our organs in danger. A pulse/oxygen oximeter can quickly detect a drop in oxygen saturation and alert for medical intervention.

GBT/Tokenize is now conducting further research for a faster and potentially less power consuming system to measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels. In this research different integrated circuits are considered along with additional circuitries. Two types of PPG (photoplethysmography - an optical measurement method that is used for heart rate and oxygen level monitoring using a light source and a photodetector at the surface of skin) will be evaluated, transmittance and reflectance. In transmittance PPG, the light source is placed on one side of the tissue, while the light detector is placed on the other side. This type of PPG can only be used in small volume organs and requires further mechanical infrastructure, like clamping devices and similar. In a reflectance type PPG, the light source and detector are both placed on the same side of the tissue. qTerm is a reflectance type based device. The source emits the light into the tissue and the detector measures the variation in the reflected light. This design type is less complicated and easy for use. This type of technology can be used over any part of the body. The research includes a platform for measuring the heart rate and blood oxygen to conduct further experiments and tests to optimize results. The research is targeted to prepare the next generation sensors and controlling circuits for future releases of qTerm.

