Chart Industries to Acquire Sustainable Energy Solutions

SES’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture (“CCC”) technology eliminates most emissions from fossil fuels while enabling better use of intermittent renewables through grid-scale energy storage. Coupling SES’s CCC technology with our air-cooled heat exchangers, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, IPSMR refrigeration/liquefaction system and cryogenic storage and transport equipment creates a one-stop full solution option for those looking for integrated technology and equipment.

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NASDAQ: GTLS) today announced the signing of an exclusive letter of intent to acquire Sustainable Energy Solutions, Inc. (“SES”), subject to execution of definitive transaction documentation, for $20 million in cash and an associated earn-out. The deal is expected to close in the next 30 days.

In addition to expanding our existing carbon capture equipment into a full solution including the process, this transaction will build upon the sustainability trends and interlinkages between clean energy, clean water, clean food and clean industrial applications for which Chart is uniquely positioned. The combination of SES and Chart will expand our capabilities and addressable market in the following areas:

Small-scale through utility-scale energy storage combined with carbon capture solutions

Carbon Capture integrated with LNG liquefaction processes and equipment for Energy Storage

Road, Rail, and Water transport equipment, and onsite storage options for Liquid CO2 generated through CCC

Utilization of captured CO2 for pH adjustment and water stability related to water treatment

Following the consummation of this transaction and the above expansion areas, our total addressable market for carbon and direct air capture will expand from $400 million to $600 million in the near-term. One such example of a well-underway, near-term commercial opportunity is a carbon capture system for which SES and Chart would build a modular CO2 capture solution that will be hosted at a cement plant and result in the combination of the CO2 produced with another molecule to make a clean transportation fuel. While we see near-term commercial opportunities, we do not expect a material change to our 2021 outlook as the result of this transaction.