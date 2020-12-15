 

Global Holding Group Will Participate In The Restructuring Of Kiwa Bio-Tech

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Yangling, Shaanxi, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (PINK: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or ‘the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and sells bio-fertilizers is pleased to announce that the Global Holding Group will participate in the restructuring of Kiwa Bio-Tech.

Recently, the company and its strategic partner Shaanxi Xibaokun Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., (“Xibaokun”), and the Global Holding Group have jointly established an industrial fund to promote the development of the new fertilizer industry in China based on the foundation of Kiwa Bio-Tech’s twenty-year biotechnology. They also participated in the Company’s restructuring process and a cooperation agreement was signed after several months’ discussions.

The new fertilizer industry has taken a leading position in the field of agriculture and environmental protection, such as food safety control, soil remediation and treatment, improvement of crop quality, and protection of consumer health. Mr. Shizun Cai, the independent director and co-chairman of Global Holding Group stated that “the corporation is aimed to promote the integration of the new fertilizer industry and environmental protection industry by using the planned industrial funds as well as Kiwa’s state-of-the-art biotechnology. This cooperation will play a huge role in promoting the development of both industries, which have trillion RMB market. The goal of this cooperation is to make full use of the superior resources of all parties and establish a new standard and rule for the operation of this new fertilizer industry.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the planned industrial fund will be used in the Company’s China operation restructuring. The Global Holding Group will hold 49 percent of the restructured Company. Kiwa will immediately resume the financial reports reporting after the restructuring. Along with this restructuring, Kiwa’s sales will be gradually entered into the Global Holding Group's network in China and the previous cooperation between Kiwa and Rong’s Family Group will also be initiated.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcements by the PRC government and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Gabby Yuan
Email: gabby@kiwabiotech.com


Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Holding Group Will Participate In The Restructuring Of Kiwa Bio-Tech Yangling, Shaanxi, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (PINK: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or ‘the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and sells bio-fertilizers is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...