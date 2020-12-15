eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into France

One of the Fastest-growing Real Estate Companies Extends its EU Footprint With the Addition of France

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, has expanded into France, under the eXp France banner. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in seven other countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 40,000 agents across the globe.



eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and equity in eXp World Holdings stock through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.