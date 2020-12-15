eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into France
One of the Fastest-growing Real Estate Companies Extends its EU Footprint With the Addition of France
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate
companies in the world, has expanded into France, under the eXp France banner. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in seven other countries, including Australia,
Canada, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 40,000 agents across the globe.
eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and equity in eXp World Holdings stock through listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.
“Our expansion into France represents our final international expansion of 2020,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “As the third-largest economy in Europe, France is an optimal location to launch our innovative, agent-centric real estate model. We have identified a significant opportunity in France to provide agents with a platform that allows for potential financial independence and access to our unique, proprietary tools.”
eXp France is led by Samuel Caux, Designated Managing Broker. Caux brings decades of real estate experience in France.
“The launch of eXp France represents a significant opportunity for both the company and agents across the country,” said Caux. “I firmly believe that the advanced technology and virtual experience that eXp France offers will add a tremendous amount of value to both the agent and consumer experience.”
The company’s presence in France will encompass a national footprint, including all major cities and regions. France represents the last of five countries eXp Global has identified for expansion by the end of 2020. South Africa launched in October 2020, India and Mexico in November 2020, and Portugal in December 2020.
About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.
