 

Altair International Corp. Welcomes Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (OTCMARKETS: ATAO) is proud to introduce Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr., a dynamic entrepreneur with a wealth of experience and a powerful combination of skills in corporate governance, investment banking and business development, has joined its newly-formed Advisory Board.

“We are pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. is joining Altair as a member of our Advisory Board,” remarked Mr. Leonard Lovallo, Altair’s President. “As we move forward with our strategy of growth through acquisition, Mr. Pelosi’s broad expertise and his knack in identifying and analysing potential takeover targets will be highly beneficial to Altair.”

As Altair expands the breadth of its operations, from mining to lithium refinement and battery technologies, Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. will be working directly with our management to further our expansion efforts.

About Paul Pelosi Jr.

Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. is a seasoned executive with years of experience in emerging companies in infrastructure, finance, sustainability, public policy, and corporate ethics. He has had investment banking experience in Bank of America securities, WR Hambrecht and Chase Manhattan as well. Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. has brought creative leadership to Corporate Governance Initiative’s programs, committed to their goals and overall mission.

Paul Pelosi Jr. with Altair

Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. brings much value to Altair with his corporate governance experience, and will assist Altair in establishing optimizing its corporate governance system and supporting all stakeholders. His focus will be on Altair’s corporate mission developing strategic partnerships with other companies in the lithium mining and related sectors.

This is an unprecedented time in the growth of the electric vehicle global market and the lithium portable power space. Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. will provide Altair invaluable insight into the regulatory and environmental landscape for the industry and growing the lithium market.

The lithium marketspace was valued at over 30 billion USD in 2019 and is expected to explode over the coming decade as the oil industry withers and governments advocate for the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution. The demand for lithium is expected to triple within just the next few years, providing a great opportunity for the marketspace.

Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. commented, “The growth of lithium production in America should be one of our top priorities. I welcome the opportunity to work with Mr. Leonard Lovallo and the Altair team to efficiently develop and deliver the much-needed domestically produced lithium carbonate for the growing lithium ion battery and electric vehicle industry." Increasing production of domestic lithium has the potential to reduce overall pollution, lower the cost of electric cars for everyone, cut the dependence on foreign oil, and provide thousands of new jobs.

Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. will play an integral role in promoting Altair International Corp. as a potential supplier of environmentally friendly and economically viable lithium. Altair International Corp. will work towards proving the latest mining technology can be economically beneficial as a market for the stakeholders along with being just great for the environment. With the shift being made for better, more environmentally-friendly products and processing methods, Altair International Corp. is all set to capitalize on these opportunities within and beyond the mining industry.

Condition of the agreement

Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. has executed an agreement with Altair International Corp. specifically for the purposes of assisting Altair in the development of its dynamic growth and long-term business strategy for making explicit introductions between Altair and potential strategic partners in the various industries of interest for expansion.

Altair is looking forward to working closely with Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. to capitalize the market, develop strategic partnership with potential customers and making sure that Altair delivers on its corporate mission. Altair is working towards bringing better quality lithium batteries in the global market space and believes Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. will be of great value in our overall business development.

About Altair International Corp. - Altair International Corp. (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Contact Details:

Email - info@altairinternationalcorp.com

Call - +1 412-770-3140


Altair International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altair International Corp. Welcomes Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr. PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altair International Corp. (OTCMARKETS: ATAO) is proud to introduce Mr. Paul Pelosi Jr., a dynamic entrepreneur with a wealth of experience and a powerful combination of skills in corporate governance, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Altair Enters Binding Agreement for Advanced Lithium Extraction and Processing Technologies
24.11.20
Altair International Signs Definitive Agreement for Lithium and Rare Earth Projects in Southwest U.S.