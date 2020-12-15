 

AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile gamers can enjoy exclusive gift packs for selected games as part of AppGallery's year-end Games Fest. Running from now until 23 December, the campaign enables players to download and play some of the most popular mobile games and redeem exclusive gift packs worth up to US$20.

As the year gradually comes to an end and as everyone looks forward to winding down, taking a breather, and enjoying the festivities with family and friends, AppGallery wants to give its users something to smile about after a tough year.

In this period of restriction measures and isolation, the company believes that there's no better time to stay at home and play games with friends online. It's the best way to spend time with loved ones while keeping a safe distance – meeting them virtually to chat about each other's highlights of the year over gameplay. Gamers can even create new experiences together by completing epic boss raids, surviving a battle royale match as a team, or creating mayhem by racing down the streets of San Francisco.

Here are 12 of the hottest mobile games and some exclusive gift packages to kickstart the year-end adventures with Game Fest.

1. Asphalt 9: Legends - Epic Arcade Car Racing Game

Gamers who have wanted to race down the streets of Shanghai, island-hop around The Caribbean, or even sight-see in Himalayan Mountains can now do it with their friends while driving nitro-cranked supercars in Asphalt 9: Legends. Players have praised the series for its console-like experience with the high-quality visuals, as well as the adrenaline-pumping high-speed chase with blockbuster set pieces.

Moreover, AppGallery is now giving away game codes for its Luxury Gift Pack as part of Game Fest, with 125 Tokens, 50,000 Credits, and a Ferrari F40 Limited-Time Pack worth US$20, giving gamers more reason to play the ultimate free-to-play arcade racing game available on the platform.

2. State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse

When it comes to the zombie survival genre on mobile, State of Survival is a popular go-to for MMORPG fans looking for zombies to kill and a settlement to manage. The game incorporates elements beyond traditional strategy games into the gameplay, such as tower defence, resource management, as well as engaging storytelling. Players can even partner with friends to combine resources and firepower to make sure settlements survive against zombies and other hostile players.

