Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.

The distribution of AIR common stock was completed on December 15, 2020, with each Aimco holder of record receiving one share of AIR Class A common stock for every one share of Aimco Class A common stock held as of the close of business on December 5, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders of Aimco will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Class A common stock of AIR.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) announced today that it has completed the separation of its businesses (the “Separation”), creating two, separate and distinct, publicly traded companies, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) and Aimco. Aimco retains its growing business of developing and redeveloping apartment communities and will pursue various other value-creating investments across the U.S. multifamily sector.

Aimco’s common stock continues to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “AIV.”

Additionally, in connection with the Separation, AIMCO-GP, Inc., the general partner of AIMCO Properties, L.P. (“AIR OP”), AIR’s operating partnership, effected a pro rata distribution of all of the outstanding limited partnership units of Aimco OP L.P. (“Aimco OP”) to holders, as of the close of business on the Record Date. As a result, Aimco OP is now Aimco’s operating partnership.

Aimco Chief Executive Officer and Director Wes Powell comments: “I would like to thank all those whose contributions made the separation possible, our shareholders whose insight was invaluable and our teammates and partners who worked countless hours to bring our plans to fruition. I am energized by the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for Aimco and wish my friends at AIR continued success.”

