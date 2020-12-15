 

Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR”) announced today that it has completed its separation from Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (the “Separation”), becoming an independent, publicly-traded, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust.

The distribution of AIR common stock was completed on December 15, 2020, with each Aimco holder of record receiving one share of AIR Class A common stock for every one share of Aimco Class A common stock held as of the close of business on December 5, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders of Aimco will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Class A common stock of AIR.

Beginning today, AIR will trade “regular way” on the NYSE under the symbol “AIRC.”

Additionally, in connection with the Separation, AIMCO-GP, Inc., the general partner of AIMCO Properties, L.P. (“AIR OP”), AIR’s operating partnership, effected a pro rata distribution of all of the outstanding limited partnership units of Aimco OP L.P. (“Aimco OP”) to holders, as of the close of business on the Record Date. As a result, Aimco OP is now Aimco’s operating partnership and AIR OP is now AIR’s operating partnership.

Terry Considine, AIR Chief Executive Officer and Director, comments, “AIR launches today providing investors with a simple and transparent way to invest in the multi-family sector and ownership with public market liquidity of a diversified portfolio of apartment communities, with low financial leverage, limited execution risk, best-in-class operations, and sector low management costs. I would like to thank my fellow AIR directors and teammates for all their hard work in the formation of AIR. I am proud of the work we have done and look forward to serving our stockholders together.”

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as lead financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also provided financial advisory services to the company in connection with the transaction.

About AIR

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

