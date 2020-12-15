 

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance  

Revenues of $107 million - $110 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million - $30 million; Operating Cash Flow of $21 million - $23 million;

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced its net revenues, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and operating cash flow annual guidance for the full year 2021. Full year 2021 refers to the 12-month period beginning on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2021.

Management Discussion

Richard DiIorio, chief executive officer of InfuSystem, said, “Our business continues to exhibit strength and based on our confidence, I am pleased to provide full year 2021 guidance. We are projecting net revenues to be within the range of $107 million to $110 million, Adjusted EBITDA to be within the range of $29 million to $30 million, operating cash flow to be within the range of $21 million to $23 million. We are forecasting Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) to be 27%.”

“We are estimating another record year for the Company with solid double-digit growth in net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong growth in our ITS Segment driven by increases in Pain Management and our new Negative Pressure Wound Therapy business and successfully executing on a new cross-selling initiative to capitalize on our 2,100 sites of care in Oncology.  We also estimate that COVID-19 related tail winds in our DME Services segment rental business will continue into 2021, except that a one-time sale of equipment that was booked during the second quarter of 2020 will not repeat.  Adjusting for this one-time sale, our projected net revenue growth at the midpoint of our guidance is expected to be 15% and our Adjusted EBITDA growth at the midpoint of our guidance is expected to be 20%.  Additionally, we are providing guidance on investing cash flows, which includes cash used to purchase medical devices and other capital expenditures and cash provided by the sale of used equipment, for the full year 2021 to be within the range of $12 million to $15 million.”

