 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC APPLIES TO UPLIST TO THE OTC MARKET'S QUALITY BOARD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 12:18  |  72   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company applied for a tier upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Markets.

OTCQB Venture Market is operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies, offering companies the opportunity to build visibility, expand liquidity and diversify their shareholder base. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must meet certain SEC or alternative reporting requirements, maintain annual financials audited by a PCAOB qualified accountant, post initial and annual verifications and management certifications. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price, allowing broker-dealers and their customers to more easily trade stocks and invest in a variety of OTCQB traded companies.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market will provide us with greater recognition amongst the investment community as well as our shareholders as we continue to execute on our business plan and reach expansion milestones," said Michael Rubinov, President of Kronos. "A listing on the OTCQB Venture Market significantly broadens the exposure to potential investors. Historically, companies that have uplisted to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness and visibility of their common stock as well as an increase in shareholder value. Kronos' management is also in the process of preparing an S-1 registration statement in order to become an SEC reporting public Company allowing us to increase transparency and improve credibility with shareholders more greatly. This way, Kronos will further increase (beyond OTCQB) its exposure to institutional investors and attract further direct investment through the open markets and therefore meet another important (beyond audits) qualification for uplisting to a more prestigious exchange when certain additional hallmarks are met."

