Iceland Seafood International Date of transactions 15.12.2020 See attachments Attachments Vidskipti-fruminnherja-15.12.2020 - GUJ Vidskipti-fruminnherja-15.12.2020 - PH - sale Vidskipti-fruminnherja-15.12.2020 - PH …

Nachrichten zu den Werten

Zeit
14.12.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Share options granted
11.12.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Group normalised profit before tax for 2020 expected to be in the range from €3.8 to 5.0m
04.12.20
Danny Burton appointed as Managing Director of IS UK. UK merger being completed in December.
27.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
18.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Investors presentation Q3 2020 results
18.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Group sales in Q3 on par with same period last year, despite external challenges
18.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Date of transaction 18.11.2020
18.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood announces the sale of the Malaga based distribution company Ecomsa
18.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Iceland Seafood significantly expands its footprint in the Irish seafood market for retail
17.11.20
Iceland Seafood International hf: Flöggun Arion Banki hf