A boost for itelligence NTT and SAP Deepen Strategic Global Relationship (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.12.2020, 12:45 | 51 | 0 |
Bielefeld (ots) - On December 7, 2020, NTT (https://www.ntt.co.jp/index_e.html)
and SAP (https://www.sap.com/corporate/en.html) announced their holistic
partnership (https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2020/2012e/201207b.html) with plans to
leverage their capabilities and expertise to deliver solutions that help
companies transform into intelligent enterprises. This partnership opens up huge
benefits to the customers of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions
(https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) . One of the leading full-service providers
of SAP solutions globally, itelligence, which is part of the NTT/NTT DATA group,
will integrate the innovations into its customers' business processes.
"The close partnership between NTT and SAP has direct benefits for the
accelerated digitization of the companies," reported Norbert Rotter, CEO of
itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. "As a globally leading consulting
company for SAP solutions, itelligence brings its outstanding SAP expertise to
bear within the NTT Group, supporting customers with the successful
transformation of their digital business processes."
"SAP has a long successful partnership with itelligence," said Marc Rolfe, Head
of Global Business Development and Partner Ecosystem. "SAP's renewed partnership
with NTT accelerates the innovation journey SAP and itelligence have embarked
on."
itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions sets standards for SAP consulting
companies in Germany. Only recently, as one of the globally leading SAP
consulting companies (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/crprtprsrlss/itelligence-r
ecognized-as-best-sap-consulting-company/) , came top in a study involving over
100 SAP consultants in Germany. The study was conducted by the IMWF, a German
institute for management and economic research (http://www.imwf.de) , as well as
the IT magazine Computerwoche
(https://www.computerwoche.de/a/diese-sap-berater-haben-den-besten-ruf,3550242)
. In the survey, companies were analyzed and rated in six categories: Product &
Service, Profitability, Sustainability, Innovation, as well as Management
Performance and Performance as an Employer. With the best result - 100 points
out of a possible 100 - itelligence sets the industry standard.
itelligence
itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the
combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products
developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and
large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's
range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software
deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed
cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of
itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry
expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative
business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's
business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in
itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.
itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been
confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is
part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28
countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total
revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact:
Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AG
Silvia Dicke
itelligence AG
Königsbreede 1
D-33605 Bielefeld
E: mailto:silvia.dicke@itelligence.de
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
W: http://itelligencegroup.com/de/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4791378
OTS: itelligence AG
