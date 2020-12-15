"SAP has a long successful partnership with itelligence," said Marc Rolfe, Headof Global Business Development and Partner Ecosystem. "SAP's renewed partnershipwith NTT accelerates the innovation journey SAP and itelligence have embarkedon."itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions sets standards for SAP consultingcompanies in Germany. Only recently, as one of the globally leading SAPconsulting companies (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/crprtprsrlss/itelligence-recognized-as-best-sap-consulting-company/) , came top in a study involving over100 SAP consultants in Germany. The study was conducted by the IMWF, a Germaninstitute for management and economic research (http://www.imwf.de) , as well asthe IT magazine Computerwoche(https://www.computerwoche.de/a/diese-sap-berater-haben-den-besten-ruf,3550242). In the survey, companies were analyzed and rated in six categories: Product &Service, Profitability, Sustainability, Innovation, as well as ManagementPerformance and Performance as an Employer. With the best result - 100 pointsout of a possible 100 - itelligence sets the industry standard.itelligenceitelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through thecombination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and productsdeveloped in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs andlarge enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence'srange of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, softwaredeployment and implementation, as well as application management and managedcloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation ofitelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industryexpertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovativebusiness opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer'sbusiness. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust initelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has beenconfirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence ispart of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in totalrevenues. https://itelligencegroup.comSAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as theirrespective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germanyand other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additionaltrademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentionedare the trademarks of their respective companies.Contact:Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AGSilvia Dickeitelligence AGKönigsbreede 1D-33605 BielefeldE: mailto:silvia.dicke@itelligence.deT: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107W: http://itelligencegroup.com/de/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4791378OTS: itelligence AG