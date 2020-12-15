 

Optical Sorter Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 12:30  |  57   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR Sorters, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, Hybrid), Application (Food, Recycling, and Mining), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Optical Sorter Market is valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are growing focus on automation to increase productivity, increasing need to reduce process and delivery time in the food industry, rising labor costs, and emerging stringent government regulations regarding food safety.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62115020

Cameras are expected to hold largest share of optical market during forecast period.

Cameras are expected to hold largest share of optical market during forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Camera-based optical sorters are more accurate and can detect minute defects in products; therefore, these optical sorters are preferred in various applications. Cameras are widely used in food sorting applications to sort vegetables and fruits, dried fruits and nuts, and cereals, grains, and pulses. Based on flexibility, monochromatic, bichromatic, and trichromatic cameras that have the capability to detect minute infractions in products, both within and outside of the visible light spectrum, are available in the market.

Food application is expected to hold largest share of optical sorter market during forecast period.

Food application is expected to hold largest share of optical sorter market during forecast period from 2020 to 2025.  The growing adoption of automated equipment in the food industry is a major driving factor for the optical sorter market as optical sorters offer benefits such as improved food safety, better food quality, shorter delivery cycles, and increased output.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Optical Sorter Market"
128 – Table
38 – Figures
151 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=62115020

Optical sorter market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

The optical sorter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, industries are focusing on automation to increase productivity and quality. Growing automation in the application areas of the market is also expected to create demand for optical sorters in this region. Other concerns supporting the adoption of automation in APAC countries include labor shortage and increasing labor costs.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optical Sorter Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR Sorters, Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, Hybrid), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
IDTechEx Discuss the Implications of the European Commission's Proposed Regulations on Li-ion ...
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments