DGAP-Adhoc REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: partial repayment in amount of 2.5% of original nominal value
DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action
REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on December 15th, 2020.
The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 259,000.00. This corresponds to 2.5% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 250.00 with value date February 15th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond.
|English
|REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH
|ABC-Straße 21
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|DE000A13SH22
|A13SH2
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|1155251
