DGAP-Ad-hoc: REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action

REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH: partial repayment in amount of 2.5% of original nominal value



15-Dec-2020 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





REO Spanien Projektentwicklungs GmbH, Hamburg, registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under the number HRB 137179, as the issuer of the bearer bonds 2015, ISIN: DE000A13SH22 / WKN A13SH2, announces that the option under § 7.1 of the terms and conditions of the bonds to make an early partial repayment of the bonds by ordinary (partial) termination has been exercised on December 15th, 2020.



The partial repayment will be made in the total amount of EUR 259,000.00. This corresponds to 2.5% of the original nominal amount. An amount of EUR 250.00 with value date February 15th, 2021 will therefore be paid for each partial bond.



15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

