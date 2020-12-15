STORE Capital Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in S ingle T enant O perational R eal E state, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

