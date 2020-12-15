Corrected Year-End Capital Gains Distribution Information for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has determined that no year-end capital gains distribution is necessary. The December 4, 2020 press release incorrectly included a distribution amount consisting of $0.22830 of short-term capital gains and $0.04687 of long-term capital gains.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RFM) and RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RMI) are announcing corrections to the information provided with respect to each fund’s year-end capital gains distribution, discussed below. This corrects the information previously announced in a December 4, 2020 press release.

The correct distribution amount applicable to the year-end capital gains distribution for the RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is as follows:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RMI)1 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution Per Share Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution Per Share Revised $0.00000 $0.19489

RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes as well as the AMT.

The December 4, 2020 press release originally disclosed a distribution amount consisting of $0.31355 of long-term capital gains. There are no changes to the dates for the distribution, which are restated below:

Ex Date Record Date Payable Date December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 31, 2020

All revisions described are being made in response to corrected excise tax calculations provided by the funds’ administrator. There are no changes to the funds’ regular monthly distributions that are scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020. All other information contained in the December 4, 2020 press release remains unchanged.

Disclosures

With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the respective Fund will issue a notice to shareholders that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.