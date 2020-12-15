 

Annovis Bio Showcases its Unique Approach to Alzheimer’s at the New York Academy of Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 12:45  |  74   |   |   

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., presented her paper, “Targeting Increased Levels of Neurotoxic Proteins in Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Animals Normalized Axonal Transport, Cognition and Function,” at the New York Academy of Sciences’ Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2020 Virtual Conference on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Dr. Maccecchini’s presentation highlighted the Company’s data that demonstrates by lowering amyloid, tau, and alpha-synuclein, the Company’s lead candidate, ANVS401, restores axonal transport and nerve cell health.

Hundreds of recent clinical trials individually targeting amyloid, tau, or alpha-synuclein in AD, PD or Down syndrome (DS) have failed. While these proteins at elevated levels turn toxic, just targeting one is not enough to protect the brain from neurodegeneration. Overexpression of neurotoxic proteins drives downstream events that dysregulate axonal transport, lead to inflammation, nerve cell death, and loss of function.

To test this hypothesis, trisomic DS mice were treated with ANVS401, an orally available small molecule shown to reduce amyloid precursor protein (APP), tau, and alpha-synuclein. ANVS401 lowered APP and phospho-tau, reversed Rab5 hyperactivation and restored retrograde transport. In transgenic APP-AD mice, ANVS401 lowered APP and its fragments in the brain and fully restored long-term potentiation, memory, and learning. In transgenic alpha-synuclein PD mice, it lowered alpha-synuclein in the gut and in the brain and fully restored affected functions.

“Let me explain the science of axonal transport for non-scientists: If we think about it, it is obvious that the brain is our information processing, storage and distribution center. In order for us to function, our brain needs to direct everything we do, say, feel and think. To do so, the bodies of the nerve cells are located in the brain, they have long arms called axons that crisscross the body and at the end of the arms there are fingers, called synapses, that touch everything. The fingers need to communicate with the body and the body needs to communicate with the fingers, in order for the nerve cells, the brain and for us to function. That communication is done by sending packages of information up and down the arm. If that communication does not work, the information flow is blocked, the nerve cells get sick and the function associated with the sick nerve cells is lost. That is why in neurodegenerative diseases functions are lost. These functions can be in the brain: memory, learning, executive function; or in the body: speech, shaking, gate; or in the eye: sight,” stated Dr. Maccecchini. “Our approach to neurodegeneration is unique when compared to the long list of failed trials exclusively targeting amyloid. The NYAS conference, the first major event of its type dedicated to non-amyloid approaches to AD, provided a great opportunity to share our unique approach with the scientific community.”

Seite 1 von 2
Annovis Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annovis Bio Showcases its Unique Approach to Alzheimer’s at the New York Academy of Sciences BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Annovis Bio to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 8, 2020
03.12.20
Annovis Bio to Present at the New York Academy of Sciences’ Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2020 Virtual Conference
16.11.20
Annovis Bio to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Healthcare Symposium

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
10
ANVS (Mkap $31 M) Interessanter Alzheimer & Parkinson Play