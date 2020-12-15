 

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE NAT) – Presidential CITATION and strong prospects for the Tanker Market

December 15, 2020


Dear Shareholders and Investors, 


 

Last week, the undersigned received an Award from the President of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) for our promotion of the country over the years.

Because of the Covid-19 situation, I was unable to visit the Palace of the President in Seoul. Instead, I received the Award at a ceremony in the South Korean Embassy in Oslo, Norway. The Korean Ambassador to Norway, Her Excellency Mrs. Youngsook NAM, presented the Award. A recording of the ceremony is on our website www.nat.bm

Our relationship with South Korea and other countries in Asia has always been important for NAT. We see this Award as a token of our work in the region. We are actively trading our ships in the East.

Despite a temporary slowdown in the fourth quarter, we expect that 2020 will become a very good year for NAT. We see that the Asian economies are recovering rapidly. 

In particular to all our friends in the US, on behalf of Nordic American Tankers, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for Christmas and for a strong Tanker Year in 2021!




Best regards,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

 

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

 




 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

