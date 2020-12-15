Last week, the undersigned received an Award from the President of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) for our promotion of the country over the years. Because of the Covid-19 situation, I was unable to visit the Palace of the President in Seoul. Instead, I received the Award at a ceremony in the South Korean Embassy in Oslo, Norway. The Korean Ambassador to Norway, Her Excellency Mrs. Youngsook NAM, presented the Award. A recording of the ceremony is on our website www.nat.bm

Our relationship with South Korea and other countries in Asia has always been important for NAT. We see this Award as a token of our work in the region. We are actively trading our ships in the East.



Despite a temporary slowdown in the fourth quarter, we expect that 2020 will become a very good year for NAT. We see that the Asian economies are recovering rapidly.



In particular to all our friends in the US, on behalf of Nordic American Tankers , I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all the best for Christmas and for a strong Tanker Year in 2021!









Best regards,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm













