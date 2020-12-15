Safe-T and Accenture Spain Launch Secure Remote Access Managed Security Service

With the introduction of Zero Trust strategies, the enterprise market has started slowly shifting from legacy network designs and remote access solutions, where organizations have little to no visibility or control regarding who accesses the network and corporate resources, to Zero Trust architectures and methodologies. However, not all organizations have the knowledge and IT capacity to take the necessary measures to shift to Zero Trust Access.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced today the launch of a joint secure remote access managed security service (MSS) with Accenture S.L., Sociedad Limitada (an affiliate of Accenture PLC, NYSE: ACN).

Understanding this problem rising within organizations, Accenture Spain decided to help organizations deploy a secure and agile Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, to control who can access internal and cloud services and how such access is granted.

After thorough market research, Accenture chose to partner with Safe-T to launch a secure remote access managed security service. The new MSS is based on Safe-T ZoneZero, Safe-T’s ZTNA solution, and will be offered to Accenture’s top-tier customers in various sectors, such as banking, insurance, industrial and others in Spain, Portugal, and Israel.

“We are very honored to have been selected by Accenture in Spain to provide our ZoneZero solution to its customers as part of their managed security services,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO at Safe-T. “With the shift in work habits due to Covid-19, and the increase in the attack surface due to digital transformation, we see a rising need for our Zero Trust Access solutions. We truly believe that Accenture’s customers can benefit from our technologies combined with Accenture’s expertise.”

The service provides Accenture customers with a simple, efficient, and cost effective secure remote access solution for all of their users - remote employees, contractors, and work from home users, as well as onsite employees. It allows granting access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need.

This creates a “verify-first, access-second” Zero Trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers (such as Thales, Microsoft, Okta, DUO Security, etc.) to authenticate each user.