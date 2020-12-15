Ryder Honored for Greening the Supply Chain

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and commercial fleet management solutions, announces that it is a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, which is dedicated to covering the global supply chain. The award program recognizes third party logistics (3PL) providers making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategies within their own operations, as well as assisting customers in achieving measurable goals.

“As a leading 3PL, Ryder is in a unique position to help green the supply chain by ensuring our operations and our customers’ operations are as efficient as possible,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “In our warehouses, it begins at the design phase where we take a LEED approach to everything from route engineering to optimize travel in and around the facility, to procuring environmentally friendly material handling equipment, and installing LED motion-detection lighting. Post launch, we practice LEAN methodologies that continually improve operating processes, maximize efficiency, and minimize waste. We make it our mission to eliminate cost and waste from all aspects of supply chain management and operation.”

Ryder has reduced CO2E emissions from its own operations by more than 21% since 2009. The company also works with customers to minimize their carbon intensity by reducing energy consumption, minimizing miles driven, and eliminating waste through recycling and re-use programs. For a globally recognized telecommunications and cable internet company, Ryder’s equipment refurbishment program saves 3.4 million pounds of waste from landfills every year, including 495,000 pounds of plastics, one million pounds of electronics, and one million pounds of metals.

Additionally, Ryder has helped customers across various industries convert to advanced vehicle technologies; and, to make fleet electrification simple and reliable, Ryder has formed a first-of-its-kind partnership with In-Charge to provide nationwide turnkey energy and EV charging infrastructure to customers.