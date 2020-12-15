 

Stork Awarded Maintenance Contract by Sitech in the Netherlands

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 26-month maintenance contract extension by Sitech Manufacturing Services in the Netherlands. Fluor will book the undisclosed value in the fourth quarter of 2020.

A Stork welder is shown providing services for one of the company's valued clients.

“We are pleased that Sitech extended the contract with Stork to be their continued partner of choice for the coming years,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork. “Stork and Sitech’s 25-year relationship exemplifies the importance of a successful business partnership. Both companies recognize the benefits derived from long-term partnerships that enable continuous performance improvement in safety, cost and overall plant asset performance.”

Under this framework agreement, Stork will provide maintenance services and will execute projects and turnarounds. The scope of work includes mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services complemented by a portfolio of specialist services such as valves and rotating equipment maintenance and repair, high-voltage services, calibration, on-site machining and bolting, and heat treatment services. Stork will deliver these services using its site office together with Stork’s nearby Solutions Center in Elsloo and Fluor’s local engineering capabilities. Services will be provided at various renowned asset owners at the Chemelot industrial complex site in Geleen, the Netherlands.

“This award renewal is another great indication that clients appreciate Stork’s strong performance in safety and delivery. Stork provides a broad portfolio of services for our clients in a very efficient one-stop-shop approach,” said Alejandro Escalona, Stork’s regional vice president, Europe. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Sitech and to continuously improve together.”

The framework agreement started in October 2020 and has extension options after the expiration date in December 2022.

