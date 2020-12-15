Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board

“We are looking forward to working with each of these leading experts in rheumatology and other immuno-inflammatory diseases,” said Dr. David Gordon, Chief Medical Officer of Aclaris. “Their collective wealth of knowledge and expertise will be extremely beneficial to us as we continue to advance our immuno-inflammatory programs.”

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of a new Scientific Advisory Board consisting of Stanley Cohen, MD, Marco Colonna, MD, James Krueger, MD, PhD, and Michael Weinblatt, MD.

The members of the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Stanley Cohen, MD

Dr. Stanley Cohen is a physician at Rheumatology Associates, a Clinical Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and a Clinical Faculty Member in the Division of Rheumatology at UT Southwestern Medical School, a Co-Director of the Division of Rheumatology at Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, and a Co-Medical Director of Metroplex Clinical Research Center. He is a past president of the American College of Rheumatology and in 2016 was designated as a Master by the American College of Rheumatology. Dr. Cohen is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Marco Colonna, MD

Dr. Colonna is the Robert Rock Belliveau, M.D. Endowed Professor of Pathology, a Professor of Immunobiology, a Professor of Medicine and the Head of Colonna Lab at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Colonna is a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

James Krueger, MD, PhD

Dr. Krueger is the D. Martin Carter Professor in Clinical Investigation and Head of the Laboratory of Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University. He also serves as the Chief Executive Officer, a Co-Director for the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and Senior Attending Physician at The Rockefeller University Hospital. Dr. Krueger has received numerous awards, including the Eugene J. Van Scott Award for Innovative Therapy of the Skin by the American Academy of Dermatology in 2015, the Astellas Award by the American Academy of Dermatology in 2010 and the Farber Award by the Society of Investigative Dermatology in 2010. Dr. Krueger is board certified in dermatology.