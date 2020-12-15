 

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December 2020 Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of December. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2021 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2020.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com


Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces December 2020 Distribution TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of December. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2021 to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Green Bond Offering $500 Million of 5.5-Year Series AD Senior Unsecured Debentures at an Annual Coupon Rate of 1.974%
14.12.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Earns Top GRESB Rating and Delivers Key ESG Achievements
10.12.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Redemption of Series R Unsecured Debentures
09.12.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Green Bond Offering Issuance of $500 Million 5.5-year of Series AD Senior Unsecured Debentures at an Annual Coupon Rate of 1.974%
07.12.20
Der Crash kommt: Diese 2 Aktien könnten Probleme machen
03.12.20
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces One-third Reduction in Distributions to Unitholders