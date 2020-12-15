Nubeva Licenses Symmetric Key Intercept Solution to Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Software Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd . (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic visibility, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with a leading global network performance and security software provider. The agreement licenses Nubeva’s award-winning Symmetric Key Intercept (SKI) software suite to enhance the provider’s existing products and enable visibility into encrypted network traffic. The seven-figure agreement includes an up front payment, annual licensing fees and royalties as the SKI technology is placed into service.

“More than 90% of all traffic is TLS (SSL) encrypted for security and privacy, yet full packet inspection is an imperative for security and application monitoring by enterprises and government entities,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Adoption of Nubeva’s breakthrough SKI technology is becoming a must-have for security and monitoring systems challenged by modern encryption standards and ever-evolving computing and networking models. This agreement cements one of the world’s leading network performance and security monitoring companies as an OEM licensee of our Symmetric Key Intercept technology.”

Nubeva Symmetric Key Intercept provides best-in-class functionality and advanced visibility into traffic previously impossible to see with the growing adoption of TLS 1.3. The software provides dramatically improved decryption capability, price performance, and simplicity of both development and end-user operation over previous methods of decryption. SKI technology has broad applicability and use cases including next-generation firewalls, secure web gateways and proxies, SD-WAN, intrusion prevention, APT, and DLP systems as well as application monitoring and assurance systems. The solution also has unique and powerful applicability to 5G packet core monitoring.

“We created a new, state-of-the-art way to discover and extract session encryption secrets from servers and clients for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and metal, in clouds and datacenters, regardless of protocol, ciphers, or session type,” said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “With Nubeva embedded in this provider’s software solutions, their clients will be able to identify and respond to more anomalies and security risks.”