 

Nubeva Licenses Symmetric Key Intercept Solution to Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Software Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

Once Embedded in Security and Application Monitoring Tools, Nubeva Technology Enables Advanced Analytics; Speeds Ability to Detect Application Issues and ID Security Risks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic visibility, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with a leading global network performance and security software provider. The agreement licenses Nubeva’s award-winning Symmetric Key Intercept (SKI) software suite to enhance the provider’s existing products and enable visibility into encrypted network traffic. The seven-figure agreement includes an up front payment, annual licensing fees and royalties as the SKI technology is placed into service. 

“More than 90% of all traffic is TLS (SSL) encrypted for security and privacy, yet full packet inspection is an imperative for security and application monitoring by enterprises and government entities,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Adoption of Nubeva’s breakthrough SKI technology is becoming a must-have for security and monitoring systems challenged by modern encryption standards and ever-evolving computing and networking models. This agreement cements one of the world’s leading network performance and security monitoring companies as an OEM licensee of our Symmetric Key Intercept technology.”

Nubeva Symmetric Key Intercept provides best-in-class functionality and advanced visibility into traffic previously impossible to see with the growing adoption of TLS 1.3. The software provides dramatically improved decryption capability, price performance, and simplicity of both development and end-user operation over previous methods of decryption. SKI technology has broad applicability and use cases including next-generation firewalls, secure web gateways and proxies, SD-WAN, intrusion prevention, APT, and DLP systems as well as application monitoring and assurance systems. The solution also has unique and powerful applicability to 5G packet core monitoring.

“We created a new, state-of-the-art way to discover and extract session encryption secrets from servers and clients for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and metal, in clouds and datacenters, regardless of protocol, ciphers, or session type,” said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “With Nubeva embedded in this provider’s software solutions, their clients will be able to identify and respond to more anomalies and security risks.”

Seite 1 von 2
Nubeva Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nubeva Licenses Symmetric Key Intercept Solution to Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Software Provider Once Embedded in Security and Application Monitoring Tools, Nubeva Technology Enables Advanced Analytics; Speeds Ability to Detect Application Issues and ID Security RisksSAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nubeva Technologies Ltd. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Nubeva TLS Decryption Solution Licensed by Empirix