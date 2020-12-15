 

TC PipeLines, LP announces definitive agreement for TC Energy to acquire all its outstanding common units

0.70 Share-for-Unit Exchange Ratio

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (TCP or the Partnership) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) will acquire all the outstanding common units of TCP not beneficially owned by TC Energy or its affiliates in exchange for TC Energy common shares. Pursuant to the agreement, TCP common unitholders would receive 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each issued and outstanding publicly-held TCP common unit. This represents a 19.5 per cent premium to the TCP closing price before the original offer as of October 2, 2020.

The conflicts committee, composed of independent directors of the Partnership’s general partner, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously approved the merger agreement and determined it to be in the best interests of the Partnership and its unaffiliated unitholders. Subsequently, the board of directors of the Partnership’s general partner approved the merger agreement and determined it to be fair and reasonable and in the best interests of the Partnership.

The transaction is expected to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021 subject to the approval by the holders of a majority of outstanding common units of TCP and customary regulatory approvals. Upon closing, TCP will be wholly-owned by TC Energy and will cease to be a publicly-held master limited partnership.

The exchange ratio reflects a value for all the publicly-held common units of TCP of approximately US$1.68 billion, or 38 million TC Energy common shares based on the closing price of TC Energy’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on December 14, 2020.

Evercore is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to the conflicts committee.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

