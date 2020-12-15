 

Transgourmet Switzerland Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated Truck Management and Temperature Compliance Solutions for Their Vehicle Fleet

Utilizes ORBCOMM’s leading IoT technology for improved tracking and secure monitoring of their refrigerated trucks and trailers

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Transgourmet Switzerland, the Swiss subsidiary of the international Transgourmet Group and a leader in the Swiss supply and take-away wholesale trade for the catering, hotel and commercial sectors, to provide its integrated solution for managing their transport fleet and monitoring the temperature of their refrigerated trucks and trailers. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s industry-leading solutions, Transgourmet Switzerland can ensure reliable cold chain and working hours compliance, reduce their carbon footprint by promoting ecological driving and increase the efficiency of their administrative processes and workflow.

Transgourmet Switzerland is utilizing ORBCOMM’s temperature loggers with certified temperature sensors, including seamless data integration into their transport management systems, to monitor their entire refrigerated fleet. ORBCOMM’s automatic temperature detection systems set adjustable tolerances to ensure continuous quality and integrity assurance of their temperature-sensitive loads throughout the supply chain. If out-of-range conditions occur, such as hardware malfunctions, temperature deviations from target values, rapid fuel loss or geofence entry/exit, intelligent and configurable alarms are triggered immediately for corrective action.

Transgourmet Switzerland is also using ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly truck management solution to increase transparency and improve fleet productivity. Through GPS tracking and a CANbus interface, valuable technical data from the engine and fuel tanks is collected, evaluated and accessed via ORBCOMM’s robust web platform. Real-time tachograph data helps the vehicle dispatchers with workflow management and compliance with the legal requirements related to drivers’ working hours and rest periods. The tachograph solution provides greater data insights, including live and historical working time reports, remote downloads, driver violation reports and driver assessments, for optimal fleet management. By integrating this important data with their time process management system, Transgourmet Switzerland can also significantly improve workforce management and driver efficiency. In addition, ORBCOMM’s truck management solution enhances Transgourmet Switzerland’s fleet safety by immediately reporting unsafe driving behavior leading to accidents, fines and higher insurance premiums.

