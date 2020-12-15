Skylight Health Receives Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Listing

Skylight Health has been granted conditional approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

Company expects to commence trading on the TSX Venture in January 2021

Company will continue to trade under the symbol “SHG” on the TSX Venture



TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), and will concurrently delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). To ensure continued trading of the Company’s common shares, the Company intends to seamlessly arrange for the simultaneous delisting of its common shares from the CSE and subsequent commencement of trading on the TSX-V.

"Graduating to the TSX-V is yet another milestone achieved as we continue to execute our focused growth plan of becoming one of the largest US integrated healthcare systems," said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. "We look forward to the TSX-V providing us a larger platform for growth, institutional coverage and border liquidity as we continue to aggressively execute against our 2021 business plan."

Skylight Health’s common shares will trade on the TSX Venture under symbol “SHG”.

The Company has also issued 500,000 options at a price of $1.11 to certain consultants for services delivered.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.