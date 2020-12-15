 

Skylight Health Receives Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:00  |  56   |   |   
  • Skylight Health has been granted conditional approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange
  • Company expects to commence trading on the TSX Venture in January 2021
  • Company will continue to trade under the symbol “SHG” on the TSX Venture

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), and will concurrently delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). To ensure continued trading of the Company’s common shares, the Company intends to seamlessly arrange for the simultaneous delisting of its common shares from the CSE and subsequent commencement of trading on the TSX-V.

"Graduating to the TSX-V is yet another milestone achieved as we continue to execute our focused growth plan of becoming one of the largest US integrated healthcare systems," said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. "We look forward to the TSX-V providing us a larger platform for growth, institutional coverage and border liquidity as we continue to aggressively execute against our 2021 business plan."

Skylight Health’s common shares will trade on the TSX Venture under symbol “SHG”.

The Company has also issued 500,000 options at a price of $1.11 to certain consultants for services delivered.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 2


Skylight Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Receives Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Listing Skylight Health has been granted conditional approval for listing on the TSX Venture ExchangeCompany expects to commence trading on the TSX Venture in January 2021Company will continue to trade under the symbol “SHG” on the TSX Venture TORONTO, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Skylight Health to Add 16th State with Acquisition of Florida Clinic Group with $5 million in Revenue and $1.2 million EBITDA
09.12.20
Skylight Health Announces New OTCQX Ticker and Presentation at LD Micro in December
08.12.20
Skylight Health Partners with GatherMed to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Covered through Insurance for Patients with Hypertension
03.12.20
Skylight Health to Enter into 15th State with Acquisition of Tennessee Clinic with $2.2 million in Revenue and $0.4 million EBITDA
02.12.20
Skylight Health Graduates to OTCQX Market in the United States
30.11.20
Skylight Health Reports Q3 Results Achieving Consecutive Quarter and YTD Positive Adjusted EBITDA
30.11.20
Skylight Health Announces Rebrand and Corporate Plan to Provide Primary Care Nationally to Millions of Americans
25.11.20
CB2 Insights Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting and Schedule for Q3 2020 Earnings Call
19.11.20
CB2 Insights Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing