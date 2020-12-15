Intema announces that the beta version of HealthCentric AI’s platform is online

As of this week, HealthCentric has deployed a beta version of its platform at www.healthcentric.ai . The platform is accessible to healthcare professionals in the United States, including physicians, health coaches, nurses and dieticians, who are interested in working with an AI powered clinical suite, that uses artificial intelligence to improve the relationship and communication between practitioner and patient. By implementing machine learning, the Internet of Things and blockchain, they have built the most efficient relationship that supports the patient and the practitioner from one visit to the next, while ensuring the security and integrity of clinical data.

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker .com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to provide an update on its strategic partnership with HealthCentric AI Inc. (“ HealthCentric ”), which was announced on Decem ber 1, 2020 .

“The online launch of HealthCentric’s beta version is our best marketing tool, as it will enable US healthcare professionals to test and evaluate its advanced functionalities and flag any issues with our developers so that we can launch the best possible platform,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “We believe that this partnership and its revenue-sharing potential, described in our earlier release, could be very beneficial for Intema.”

On another note, Intema is pleased to announce the partial reinstatement of a contract that had been terminated by a major Canadian financial institution at the end of 2019. The one-year renewable contract starts in December 2020 and mainly includes email marketing, newsletters, publications and employee communications through Intema’s eFlyerMaker platform. Intema will continue its efforts to restore this contract to its original form.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate and that the acquisition will be completed as planned, that the financing will take place as described and that regulatory/TSXV approval will be obtained as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.