With reference to company announcement no. 69 dated 7 October 2020 and no. 74 dated 11 December 2020, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) today announces that it has received the following approvals from Nasdaq Copenhagen regarding:

GreenMobility receives approvals for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and deletion from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

application for admission of GreenMobility’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market subject to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval of and subsequent publication by GreenMobility of a listing prospectus.



application for deletion of GreenMobility’s shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark subject to and conditional upon the admission of the Company’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market following the publication of a listing prospectus.





Following receipt of the above approvals, GreenMobility now confirms the previously announced timetable for the transfer of GreenMobility’s shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market, which will be as follows:

Publication of a listing prospectus no later than 16 December 2020 before 08:00



Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on 16 December 2020



First day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market on 17 December 2020





Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations

Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com





Certified Advisor



NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is admitted for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Denmark.