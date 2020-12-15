 

GreenMobility receives approvals for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and deletion from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Company Announcement no. 75 – 2020
Copenhagen, December 15th, 2020

GreenMobility receives approvals for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and deletion from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

With reference to company announcement no. 69 dated 7 October 2020 and no. 74 dated 11 December 2020, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) today announces that it has received the following approvals from Nasdaq Copenhagen regarding:

  • application for admission of GreenMobility’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market subject to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval of and subsequent publication by GreenMobility of a listing prospectus.
     
  • application for deletion of GreenMobility’s shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark subject to and conditional upon the admission of the Company’s shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market following the publication of a listing prospectus.

Following receipt of the above approvals, GreenMobility now confirms the previously announced timetable for the transfer of GreenMobility’s shares to Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market, which will be as follows:

  • Publication of a listing prospectus no later than 16 December 2020 before 08:00
     
  • Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on 16 December 2020
     
  • First day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s Main Market on 17 December 2020


Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations
Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com


Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is admitted for trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Denmark.

Disclaimer

