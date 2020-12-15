Exterran Corporation Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

The President and CEO Andrew Way commented, “I want to thank our bank group for the support to complete this amendment and look forward to building on our strong relationships in the future. Our commercial teams are driving incremental demand for potential contract operations projects and this positive amendment will provide us greater liquidity to pursue the projects that meet or exceed our return threshold which will in turn drive long-term shareholder value.”

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation’s (NYSE: EXTN) announces an amendment to its credit facility. The amendment adjusts the definition of EBITDA used for our financial covenants to allow for anticipated earnings from new Contract Operations projects based on a pro-forma basis during the construction period. The size of the credit facility will be adjusted from $700 million to $650 million.

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” “future” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Examples of forward-looking information in this release include, but are not limited to: Exterran’s financial and operational strategies and ability to successfully effect those strategies; Exterran’s expectations regarding future economic and market conditions; the expected impact of COVID-19 and oil price declines on Exterran’s business; Exterran’s financial and operational outlook and ability to fulfill that outlook; demand for Exterran’s products and services and growth opportunities for those products and services; and statements regarding industry activity levels and infrastructure build-out opportunities.