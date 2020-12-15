Anavex Life Sciences Announces ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Meets Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Placebo-Controlled U.S. Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Rett Syndrome

Efficacy endpoints demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in Rett syndrome symptoms and correlated with changes in biomarker (glutamate) of disease pathology

Key milestone met to advance regulatory approval pathway for adult patients with Rett syndrome

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported top-line results from a U.S. Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.

The primary endpoint of the trial was safety. The convenient oral liquid once-daily dosing of 5 mg ANAVEX2-73 was well-tolerated and demonstrated dose-proportional PK (pharmacokinetics). Adverse events related to study drug were similar between ANAVEX2-73 (13.3%) and placebo (10%), with no reported serious adverse events (SAEs). The safety profile of ANAVEX2-73 in this trial is consistent with prior clinical trial data.

All secondary efficacy endpoints of the trial showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful sustained improvements for ANAVEX2-73 compared to placebo, consisting of the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) (p = 0.048) and the Clinical Global Impression Improvement Scale (CGI-I) score (p = 0.014) in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (n = 25). Statistically significant differences in patient symptoms between the active and placebo groups occurred as early as 4 weeks following the initiation of ANAVEX2-73 administration. Improvements in RSBQ Total scores were correlated with parallel decreases (improvements) in glutamate plasma levels.

ANAVEX2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1). Data suggests that activation of the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1) is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.1 Consistent with previous ANAVEX2-73 clinical trials, patients carrying the common form of the SIGMAR1 gene treated with ANAVEX2-73 experienced stronger improvements in the prespecified efficacy endpoints.