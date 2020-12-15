 

Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

Reporting on Test-Workflow Controls for Important Sexually-Transmitted Infections

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces it has been invited to present about the performance of two types of its test-workflow Quality Assessment Products (QAPs) at the 2020 virtual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) taking place December 13-17, 2020.

The first abstract presentation is titled “Novel Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen) and AMR Mgen A2059G Materials for use in a Cross-Platform NAAT Quality Control.” It reviews performance of novel, innovative, & proprietary REDx (IVD) Mgen positive controls, and PROCEEDx (RUO) Mgen A2059G positive samples.

The abstract demonstrates the performance of Microbix’s Mgen and antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) Mgen quality assessment products (QAPs), designed for use across multiple commercially-available nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) platforms. Mgen NAAT is emerging as a cornerstone triage method for evaluation of this sexually-transmitted infection (STI). Furthermore, due to AMR Mgen, enhanced NAAT is needed and becoming mandatory in certain geographies. Currently, available NAAT is limited by a lack of Mgen quality control materials, resulting in inadequate patient testing and diagnosis. Microbix’s Mgen QAPs are intended to remove this limitation to NAAT for Mgen and AMR Mgen infections.

Microbix’s second abstract presentation is titled “Novel Cross-Platform High-Risk (HR) Low-Occurrence (LO) HPV NAAT Positive Samples for Use in Nucleic Acid Detection as Prospective Quality Control.” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s latest QAPs for support of NAAT workflows relating to detection of infections with high-risk types of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a group of cancer-causing STIs.

Specifically, the second abstract describes the performance of new QAPs relating to high-risk HPV types 31, 33, and 39, and low-risk HPV type 67. Like all Microbix QAPs, these are full-genome test-workflow controls designed for compatibility across multiple NAAT platforms. HPV genotyping NAAT is now the preferred method for stratifying risk of cancer in infected patients. Moreover, population monitoring for the HR-LO HPV types is becoming routine to determine vaccination efficacy and viral type oncogenicity. However, lack of adequate QC material is slowing transition to such improved test methods. These new Microbix’s HPV QAPs should help remove this limitation and will be added to its current HPV line, which now provides RUO and IVD QAPs addressing viral types 16, 18, and 45, including a negative sample control.

Seite 1 von 3
Microbix Biosystems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC Reporting on Test-Workflow Controls for Important Sexually-Transmitted InfectionsMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Microbix Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.05.20
3
Microbix Biosystems - Coronavirus?