Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC

The first abstract presentation is titled “ Novel Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen) and AMR Mgen A2059G Materials for use in a Cross-Platform NAAT Quality Control. ” It reviews performance of novel, innovative, & proprietary REDx (IVD) Mgen positive controls, and PROCEEDx (RUO) Mgen A2059G positive samples.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces it has been invited to present about the performance of two types of its test-workflow Quality Assessment Products (QAPs) at the 2020 virtual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) taking place December 13-17, 2020.

The abstract demonstrates the performance of Microbix’s Mgen and antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) Mgen quality assessment products (QAPs), designed for use across multiple commercially-available nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) platforms. Mgen NAAT is emerging as a cornerstone triage method for evaluation of this sexually-transmitted infection (STI). Furthermore, due to AMR Mgen, enhanced NAAT is needed and becoming mandatory in certain geographies. Currently, available NAAT is limited by a lack of Mgen quality control materials, resulting in inadequate patient testing and diagnosis. Microbix’s Mgen QAPs are intended to remove this limitation to NAAT for Mgen and AMR Mgen infections.

Microbix’s second abstract presentation is titled “ Novel Cross-Platform High-Risk (HR) Low-Occurrence (LO) HPV NAAT Positive Samples for Use in Nucleic Acid Detection as Prospective Quality Control. ” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s latest QAPs for support of NAAT workflows relating to detection of infections with high-risk types of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a group of cancer-causing STIs.

Specifically, the second abstract describes the performance of new QAPs relating to high-risk HPV types 31, 33, and 39, and low-risk HPV type 67. Like all Microbix QAPs, these are full-genome test-workflow controls designed for compatibility across multiple NAAT platforms. HPV genotyping NAAT is now the preferred method for stratifying risk of cancer in infected patients. Moreover, population monitoring for the HR-LO HPV types is becoming routine to determine vaccination efficacy and viral type oncogenicity. However, lack of adequate QC material is slowing transition to such improved test methods. These new Microbix’s HPV QAPs should help remove this limitation and will be added to its current HPV line, which now provides RUO and IVD QAPs addressing viral types 16, 18, and 45, including a negative sample control.