 

Delta Supplies High-Efficiency PV Inverters for Southern Germany's Largest Ground-mounted Solar Power Plant

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is providing its high-efficiency PV string inverters M70A series to the solar company Anumar, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services provider, which is building the Solarpark Schornhof project, currently the largest ground-mounted solar park in Southern Germany. The M70A inverters' compliance with the new VDE Technical Connection Rules for High-Voltage (VDE-AR-N 4120) was a crucial factor for Anumar's decision to select Delta for this project. The project aims to cut CO2 emissions by up to 77,000 tonnes per year with an output of 120 MWp. To date, approximately one third of the circa 1,500 Delta M70A string PV inverters the project requires have been deployed at the solar park.  

Commenting on the deployment, Markus Brosch, CEO of Anumar explained: "At such a large project like Solarpark Schornhof, it was particularly important for us to have a trusted partner who is able to respond rapidly to our needs. We have been installing equipment made by Delta for many years and already have several solar power projects under our belts in partnership with them. Throughout those projects, Delta has always provided us with fast and easy to access support."

Andreas Hoischen, senior director of Photovoltaic Inverters Business Unit, Delta EMEA, added: "Thanks to its compact design combined with high power density, our M70A inverter is easy to transport and install, and is particularly well suited to use in large, ground-mounted, commercial solar power plants such as the one we have here in Schornhof."

Anumar selected Delta's M70A String Inverters because they met the requirement to comply with the new VDE Technical Connection Rules for High-Voltage (VDE-AR-N 4120), which is a basic prerequisite for connecting the plant to the high voltage grid. In total, Delta will provide approximately 1,500 inverters required to fulfil the site's needs, and the first panels - producing 70 MW of power – have been recently attached to the grid. With peak output of 120 MWp, the solar plant is expected to generate 110 million kWh of electricity every year.

