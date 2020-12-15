 

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per diluted share, or an annualized dividend of $0.80 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

